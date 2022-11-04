Andrew Broun is one of many farmers plugging away on modest properties in the south west. Like a lot of those farmers, he doesn't get a very big cut of the rising price you'd pay for his lamb at the shops.
That's why he's put his product, Marigold Lamb, into The Backyard Pantry. A new website born and raised in Bunbury, which acts as an online marketplace, connecting buyers directly with the farmer.
"The idea is people who want to connect with where their food comes from, can place an order direct with us, rather than going through the normal supply chain," Mr Broun said.
"They get to chose how it's butchered... Eat what you want to eat fresh, the rest goes in the freezer, and you've got lamb for a few months."
Mr Broun comes from a family of Wheatbelt farmers, but worked as an accountant for many years before returning to sheep farming. He said the economics of the new system are more beneficial to him, and his customers.
If he was to sell his lamb through the normal retailers, it would go through a lengthy chain. Starting at the farm, to the sale yard in Katanning, then to the abattoir, before it finally arrives on shelves. Each step along the way adding its own costs.
"There's no connection to what property that lamb came from, or how it was raised... You don't know if it came out of a feedlot, or an open pasture."
With orders through The Backyard Pantry, Mr Broun transports his own produce straight to the abattoir, then to the local butcher in Donnybrook where customers can pick up their meat. It means he can sell a whole butchered lamb for about $15 per kilogram, as opposed to the $40 or more you could pay for lamb cutlets at the supermarket.
"They've obviously got costs that I pay along the way, but I control what that cost is."
The website has only been operating for a few months, and already there are 24 primary producers operating just like Mr Broun, selling everything from gellato to butter. The website's Co-Founder Christine Martins said the drop in transport distances means the food is fresher once the customer gets it.
"A lady picked up avocados from me yesterday... She didn't realise that avocados are all green inside. She said all her life, the ones she buys from the shop have got bruising all over them, and she thought that's just the normal way,"
"Because it's fresher, it lasts longer. If you buy fruits and veggies from the shops, I'm always chucking stuff out because it's got old and yucky before we got to eat it."
The Backyard Pantry doesn't take commission on sales. Sellers pay a $5 per month subscription, and their products are promoted across WA. Customers place their order directly with a farmer like Mr Broun, and make the pick up arrangements one-on-one.
"I love that connection, to be able to know what the customer wants, and to be able to deliver what they want," Mr Broun said.
