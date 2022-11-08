While Formula 1 teams bicker over hundreds of thousands of dollars, there's a bunch of racers in the south west getting their fix on the cheap.
The South West Touring Car Club wrapped up the 2022 Autocross season with a thriller final round on Saturday, which saw the top three fastest runs barely separated by a second.
"It was a quick track, and it stayed that way all day," SWTCC President, and top competitor Jason Lowther said.
The SWTCC Autocross track sees two cars go head-to-head in four timed runs throughout the day. 66 drivers took part on Saturday in a wide variety of grocery-getters, stripped out and tuned to take on the fast dirt course.
Lowther's Hyundai Excel started life as a beaten up $200 car. After stripping out the interior, replacing the bonnet, and giving it a lick of paint, he paid the $50 entry fee and ran it as it was.
He's modified it slowly over the past few years, turning it into a 160 horsepower dirt weapon which reigned supreme in the ladies class on Saturday at the hands of his partner Kelsey Gerdei.
"We bought an Elantra wagon for $130, took the engine and gearbox, then sold it back to the wrecker for $100, so it only cost us $30," Lowther said.
"Since then we've given it some better brakes, a little Ebay turbo, bigger injectors... so she's pretty sweet now."
The overall win went to Kyle Grant in his Toyota Corolla, who set a blistering time in the final run to beat Lowther by 1.25 seconds.
"When I set my best time in that first run, I think he knew he had to step up his game, and he absolutely did," Lowther said.
"When Kyle's on, he's hard to beat."
The next season starts in April next year, so there's six months for any prospective new racers to find a cheap little car and get it ready for action.
"We've got four classes, so there's plenty of opportunity for people to get a win," Lowther said.
