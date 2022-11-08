Bunbury Mail

South west Autocross season ends with a bang

By Edward Scown
Updated November 8 2022 - 5:19pm, first published 1:00pm
SWTCC President Jason Lowther built his and his daughter's autocross cars from cheap beaters. Picture - Edward Scown.

While Formula 1 teams bicker over hundreds of thousands of dollars, there's a bunch of racers in the south west getting their fix on the cheap.

