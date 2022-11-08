Bunbury Mail
Our History

Remembrance Day: Bunbury ANZAC's miraculous survival

By David Bailey
Updated November 8 2022 - 3:56pm, first published 1:00pm
Stan Parker was one of 593 Bunbury men to enlist at the outbreak of World War 1.

The launch of the book Gallipoli this week, the first in a series on World War I by local historians Jeff Peirce and David Bailey, is a timely reminder of sacrifice and service.

