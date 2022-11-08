The launch of the book Gallipoli this week, the first in a series on World War I by local historians Jeff Peirce and David Bailey, is a timely reminder of sacrifice and service.
On Friday, the world will observe the 104th anniversary of the silencing of the guns in the Great War of 1914 to 1918, which saw Australia lose more than 60,000 killed.
When war was declared in August 1914, the British Empire sought volunteers to fight for King and country in a conflict all combatant nations said would be over before Christmas.
The call went out nationwide following Australia initially promising the "mother country" 20,000 men.
Each region was asked for a certain number of volunteers, Bunbury was asked for 60.
The recruiting office on Whittenoom street, when it opened two weeks after war was declared, was overrun by 593 men keen to do their bit.
Among those rushing to join was Stan Parker, who was working as a railway guard on the trains running between Bunbury and Lowden at the time.
He enlisted with the 11th Battalion on August 19, and joined his mates at Blackboy Hill, where he undertook his army training before travelling overseas in November of that year.
Parker was among the first ashore with his battalion at Gallipoli on April 25, 1915, in what was nearly his last war action.
Advancing across the sands of Anzac cove, he was hit in the back by a sniper's bullet, rendered unconscious as the battle raged around him.
A medical orderly placed a red tag on a motionless Parker, and a priest was called to issue him the last rites.
Later that evening, when they came to collect the body of the former South West railway man, a medic thought he saw movement and found Stan had a pulse.
He was rushed for treatment, eventually being seen in Cairo, where doctors decided the bullet was too close to his spine to be removed.
Stan Parker recovered and carried on his war service; he was discharged in February 1919.
Despite a "memento of war" in the form of a bullet lodged near his spine, Stan would live another 60 years working in a number of jobs before retiring at age 74.
Stan marched every year at the Anzac Day services at the City of Bunbury, including in the last year of his life, at age 93, in 1979.
Bunbury RSL will hold a service on Remembrance Day at the Bunbury War Memorial from 10:45am. All are invited to attend.
