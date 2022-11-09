After months of debate, Bunbury residents have put the issue of re-locating the Bunbury Visitor Information Centre back to the City council.
A Special Meeting of Electors was held on Monday where concerned residents and business owners packed the council chambers to pass a motion which could see the Bunbury Visitor Centre moved back to within 500 metres of the old railway station, where it was previously located.
The motion was put forward by Megan Gianfranceso, owner of clothing shop Sabotage. She said the plan to move the Centre out to Koombana Bay would make it hard for tourists to access the CBD, and driving potential customers away from local businesses.
"I've had my business for 21 years in Victoria Street, so I've felt the highs and lows. I've felt the despair of small business owners not knowing how to get tourists to walk our streets. Not knowing if they can survive purely on local support," she said.
"We cannot risk having our tourists diverted over a kilometre away from the city. You can't assume they'll make their way back."
The Visitor Centre was slated to be moved from the old railway station building to a Koombana Bay kiosk after a close council vote in August. City officers in their report cited "escalating anti-social issues" as a motivator in moving the facility.
That sentiment was echoed by South West Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Rob Skipsey, who spoke against the motion.
"Let's address the anti-social issues that made it unsafe for our visitors and for the Visitor Centre to operate," he said.
"The Visitor Centre is a huge opportunity for us to put something in the city that is co-located with something that would celebrate the history of our city."
Local Para-athlete and accessibility advocate Mark Blowers raised concerns that the 1km walking distance between the Koombana Bay kiosk and the Bunbury CBD would be a barrier to some tourists.
"Koombana Bay is great, but it is out of reach... A lot of our visitors cannot walk that far, especially in inclement weather," he said.
"I think putting it back in the old train station is a good idea, but once it's renovated. It has to be upgraded, brought back to its beauty."
The matter will be voted on by the City of Bunbury council at their next meeting on November 29.
