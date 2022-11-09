Bunbury Mail
Our Places

Bunbury residents put the Visitor Centre location back to council

By Edward Scown
Updated November 9 2022 - 4:36pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Old Railway Station: The Bunbury Visitor Centre used to be based out of the Old Railway Station which also operates as a bus station. Picture: Pip Waller.

After months of debate, Bunbury residents have put the issue of re-locating the Bunbury Visitor Information Centre back to the City council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.