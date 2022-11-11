The Treendale Farm Hotel has been named best in the state for the second time running, as a bunch of local venues earned high praise at the Australian Hotels Association WA Awards for Excellence.
Refered to by many locals simply as 'The Farm', the Treendale venue scooped up three new feathers for their cap. One for their bottleshop, one for their family dining experience, as well as the coveted crown of WA's Best Regional Hospitality Venue.
"I just would like to thank the whole team involved with the Treendale Farm operation... for the hard work and dedication and always providing the best customer service," Treendale Farm manager Addy Ribero said.
It was their second time on the top step as the best regional venue, and for the Family Dining award. Both of which they won last year in only their second year of operation.
"Thanks to our community for the continuous support, and for making the Farm the place to go for families. Nothing would be possible without it," Mr Ribero said.
Popular pizza place Last Slice were named finalists in three categories, and came out as the top 'Sporting Entertainment Venue' in WA. Owner Casey Teede said the award is a high honour against strong competition.
"Varsity up in Perth, they had a big influence on our business concept, and they've won for the last few rears running. So the fact we've knocked them off, that's crazy," he said.
The New York-inspired combination of pizza, beers, and live sport has proved a hit since Last Slice opened in the midst of heavy government restrictions. Mr Teede said the secret sauce to his unique venue's success has been "Listening to the real die hard fans."
"We'll open at 9:30[am] for UFC. A lot of places might open at 10:30[am] just for the main card, but we'll have the whole thing. We can't even serve beers, but we do it anyway just because we want to be that place."
Fellow upstart Lost Bills earned a finalist nod for the Small Bar Award, while The Rose Hotel was in the running for seven awards, including the Family Dining Award which they narrowly missed out on to the Treendale Farm.
"It's good to see a lot of other local businesses in there," Mr Teede said.
