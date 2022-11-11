Bunbury Mail
Our Places

Treendale Farm and Last Slice earn high honours at hotel awards night

By Edward Scown
Updated November 11 2022 - 3:02pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Treendale Farm crew went back to back as WA's best regional hospitality venue. Picture supplied.

The Treendale Farm Hotel has been named best in the state for the second time running, as a bunch of local venues earned high praise at the Australian Hotels Association WA Awards for Excellence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.