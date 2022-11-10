Bunbury's wheelchair users will be able to enjoy our beaches with a new sense of independence, with the introduction of a first of its kind all-terrain motorised wheelchair now available for public use.
Freedom Trax is an American device which uses tank-like tracks, powered by electric motors, to carry the user over rough and uneven terrain like gravel tracks, grass, and our soft beaches.
The device has been made available by the City of Bunbury through a $10,000 grant from the state government. Visitors to the Dolphin Discovery Centre will be able to book it seven days a week, and fit it to their own manual wheelchairs.
"It's really great seeing technology being applied in a way that builds inclusion, builds accessibility, and enables people to get out and really enjoy themselves," Minister for Disability Services Don Punch said.
Local Para-athlete Cory Crombie tried the new machine, which he said was easy to control, and found a surprising amount of grip on the beach.
Unlike other beach wheelchairs, also available at the Dolphin Discovery Centre, users can control Freedom Trax completely independently, with no need for someone pushing them along.
"The independence of the Freedom Trax is great, because you hop on it, you control where you want to go, you don't have to have someone pushing you," Mr Crombie said.
"This will create a sense of independence and accessibility on the same level that everyone else has."
Freedom Trax boasts a 12km range, allowing users to not only carve it up on the beach, but to explore other areas such as Mangrove Cove, and even across town to the Jetty Baths and Back Beach.
"Making sure everyone has access to the outdoors and the activities that go with it is key to creating an inclusive community," Mr Punch said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.