All-terrain wheelchair attachment for Koombana beachgoers

By Edward Scown
Updated November 10 2022 - 4:06pm, first published 4:00pm
Para-athlete Cory Crombie puts the Freedom Trax through its paces. Picture - Edward Scown.

Bunbury's wheelchair users will be able to enjoy our beaches with a new sense of independence, with the introduction of a first of its kind all-terrain motorised wheelchair now available for public use.

