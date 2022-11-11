Bunbury Mail

Information sessions on November 29 a chance to find out more about proposal

By Newsroom
Updated November 11 2022 - 12:37pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There will be a community information session in Mandurah regarding a proposal to build an offshore wind farm 5.5km off the coast between Lake Clifton and Binningup. Stock image.

A community information session regarding a proposed offshore wind farm will be held in Bunbury and Binningup at the end of the month to gauge the thoughts and opinions of the two communities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.