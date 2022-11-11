A community information session regarding a proposed offshore wind farm will be held in Bunbury and Binningup at the end of the month to gauge the thoughts and opinions of the two communities.
Myalup Offshore Wind Farm is a proposal that, if constructed, will have a generation capacity of up to 300 megawatts, enough to power over 200,000 Western Australia homes.
It will comprise up to 37 offshore wind turbine generators built about 5.5km off the coast between Preston Beach and Binningup, and will include supporting offshore and onshore assets to safely transfer energy generated by the wind farm to the existing electricity network.
The lead agency will appoint a project manager to assist with proposal scoping, approval planning and inter-agency coordination, monitor progress across the WA state government, and assist in the identification and resolution of issues impeding the approvals process.
The project's next key milestone will be a bi-lateral agreement between the State and Federal authorities with respect to the environmental assessment for the project, and the preparation of an environmental scoping document.
If approved, construction work could begin in the summer of 2024/25 with estimates to be completed and operational in summer 2026/27.
The information sessions will be held on November 29 at Bunbury Dolphin Discovery Centre from 8.30am-1.30pm and then Binningup Country Club from 3.30pm-7pm, offering the community a chance to meet the project developers, find out more about the project, have their say, and find out how to get involved.
