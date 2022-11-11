Bunbury Mail

Bunbury braves the rain to pay respects on Remembrance Day

By Edward Scown
November 11 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bugler of the 515 Army Cadet Unit stands to attention. Picture - Edward Scown.

The rain fell heavily, but nobody flinched as Bunbury turned out to pay their respects to our fallen soldiers on Remembrance Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.