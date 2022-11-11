The rain fell heavily, but nobody flinched as Bunbury turned out to pay their respects to our fallen soldiers on Remembrance Day.
Members of the 10th Light Horse Troop closed the intersection in front of the war memorial as old diggers and young school kids alike gathered in the streets.
It appeared the overcast day had broken to shine on the ceremony, but just as the Last Post rang out, almost symbolically, the heavens opened.
Bunbury RSL President John Gelmi said he was heartened by the size of the crowd, and took the opportunity to publicly call for the Victoria Street War Memorial to be moved back from the road, which received rousing applause.
"It has got to be moved back from the road, away from the traffic passing in front of this memorial, which is depleting the memorial. It's falling to pieces," he said.
"We want to push it back into the park, so we can use our park."
