It's usually a tense moment for parents on the school run when rangers approach them in the busy parking areas.
They got a pleasant surprise on Monday morning as rangers came armed not with fine books, but cupcakes.
The Shire of Dardanup were handing out the tasty treats to celebrate World Kindness Day at Eaton, Glen Huon, and Dardanup primary schools.
Dardanup Shire President Mick Bennett said parking in school zones is at a premium during the morning and afternoon rush, and the volume of traffic often leads to parents parking in no standing zones, on verges and footpaths creating a safety hazard for pedestrians and cyclists also navigating the area.
"This is a tough issue because there are frustrations associated with finding an appropriate place to park and it is something we are always working with the schools and the community on," Cr Bennett said.
"Ultimately we want to protect the safety of everyone using the roads, particularly during these busy and high risk periods."
World Kindness Day has been celebrated on November 13 for the past 25 years in Australia, and the 28 other member countries of the World Kindness Movement.
"Sometimes that means our Rangers need to hand out fines, but we saw this as a great opportunity to approach the situation a bit differently and to spread a bit of good will while raising awareness at the same time," Cr Bennett said.
