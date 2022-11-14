The Targa Bunbury Sprint brought exotic supercars and V8 muscle to town on Sunday, but it was a little hatchback that triumphed overall.
Dry roads and a cool breeze provided the perfect conditions for all 110 competitors, as they raced against the clock along a 4km course carved out of the Halifax Light Industrial Area.
Up against finely tuned Porsches, and even a Le Mans spec GT car, it was Matt Cherry and Cade Bell in their bright red 1982 Toyota Starlet who took the victory.
"We are all pretty amazed we managed to win such a great event. I've watched a lot of these good drivers for years, so to be the outright winner is something to be proud of," Cherry said.
The Racing Dynamics prepared pocket rocket boasts a 1.8lt turbocharged engine, sending 420 horsepower to the rear wheels. Apart from a small oil leak later in the afternoon, the car ran smoothly all day.
"A lot of people came to have a chat about the car and the first thing they asked was 'what is this thing?' which is quite funny but they all loved the little rocket and we hope they enjoyed watching it as much as I did driving it," Cherry said.
Just four seconds behind was the 2004 Mitsubishi Evo 8 MR of Cody Harris and Morgan Ward. The duo took second overall, as well as first in the Open Rallysprint 4WD class despite some mechanical issues.
"We were struggling with heat in our brakes, and struggling with oil pressure all day," Harris said.
"It's nice to be able to finish this year with great result."
Rounding out the podium was the 1993 Nissan R32 GTR of Matt James-Wallace and Ben Tuck.
Dardanup's Will White reigned supreme in the 4WD 3500cc and over class in his 2018 Nissan GTR Nismo, winning by 41 seconds.
White bought the car 18 months ago, and said he was just starting to get the hang of it.
"There's a lot of weight in this car compared to my previous Mitsubishi Evo, so I'm learning how to handle that weight, and doing the sprints helps learn about car control," White said.
"We had one run that was a bit slow and it cost us third outright when the car went into limp mode - a protection mode within in the car - and we had to stop the engine and restart it, and lost about 15 seconds on the fifth run."
Reigning champion Troy Wilson had a weekend to forget. He was forced to retire his Mitsubishi Evo X after only the first run of the day.
Just as the former West Coast Eagle, and his co-driver Gav Russell launched from the start line, the dump pipe broke off the turbo. In their desperation to finish the stage and get back quickly for repairs, the hot pipe melted the brake fluid reservoir, and some of the wiring.
Despite some mechanical trouble, Clerk of the Course Ross Tapper said he was happy with how smoothly the event ran.
"Besides having to clean up some oil on the course which delayed the rally for about 45 minutes, we've had a lot of positive feedback from competitors, they seem to love the short, sharp rally sprint format."
