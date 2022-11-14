Bunbury Mail

80's hatchback wins Targa Bunbury Sprint

By Edward Scown
Updated November 14 2022 - 6:09pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Cherry was flying in the 420 horsepower Starlet. Picture - Tim Allott.

The Targa Bunbury Sprint brought exotic supercars and V8 muscle to town on Sunday, but it was a little hatchback that triumphed overall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.