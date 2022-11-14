The Salvation Army are calling for anyone who loves cruising on two wheels to join in this year's Toy Run, to make sure no local kid misses out at Christmas.
The annual toy run kicks off on Saturday November 26, and more than 100 motorbikes of all shapes and sizes are expected to make the trip from Donnybrook to Big Swamp, collecting presents and donations for those in need.
"Without it, people would miss out. It'd break my heart, and I'm sure it'd break these guys and ladies hearts as well if a kid missed out on having presents under the tree," Bunbury Salvation Army Corps Captain Mark Schatz said.
"As a community, we can do better. We can fix that.
The run has been organised by local enthusiast group Razorback Riders, who along with several other clubs hope to raise more than $65,000 in toys and donations, as well as put on a show across the route.
"Lets face it, when you put 150 bikes together, you've got an instant pop-up bike show," Mr Schatz said.
"Come have a sanga and a barbeque and really just enjoy the day, but also do some good for the community."
The Salvos are asking for donations of new presents, as well as cash donations to brought along on the day. The ride will start at the Apple Fun Park in Donnybrook at 11am, and finish at the Big Swamp Bird Park from 12:30pm.
"We're calling all bike owners to join together and help us make Christmas a reality for so many in need."
