Bunbury Mail

Salvation Army calling all bikers to Christmas toy run

By Edward Scown
Updated November 14 2022 - 4:02pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Razorback Riders Gary Blee, Tamarlie Blee, and 'Smithy' want you to join them and ride for a good cause.

The Salvation Army are calling for anyone who loves cruising on two wheels to join in this year's Toy Run, to make sure no local kid misses out at Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.