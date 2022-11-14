A Bunbury woman has won a fashion project for her unique skirt design that comes complete with UV protection.
Curtin University fashion student Skyla van Loggerenberg, 20, won the Cancer Council WA's 2022 SunSmart Fashion Project.
Ms van Loggerenberg, who is currently living at student accommodation in Nedlands, said she was hoping to create something that was sun protective while also being comfortable and stylish.
"I was looking for a skirt that was very feminine and flowy, yet comfortable and modular," Ms van Loggerenberg said.
"I chose to use bamboo fabric because it's natural, eco-friendly, and very comfortable. I love how it feels, and I think when buying clothes, comfort is one of the most important things."
Students who undertook the 'Garment and the Body' fashion unit were asked to design functional, sun-protective attire that would also appeal to their peers.
"I hope my skirt appeals to anyone from late teens to 30s. It's quite a versatile design, so I think it would suit anyone who wanted to style it," Ms van Loggerenberg said.
"Through this project I have learnt that sun protection doesn't have to be unfashionable. You can still wear things that are modern and fashionable, while protecting your skin.
"I've also learnt a lot about fabric choice, like the weave and how much sunlight goes through certain fabrics.
"I really enjoyed collaborating with the SunSmart team and Claire at Ruck Rover. It's been such an amazing opportunity."
Curtin University Fashion Major coordinator Emily Wills said the chance for students to be involved in a significant health promotion project was an excellent opportunity to challenge themselves while adhering to a real industry brief. Industry partnerships such as this are providing our students with invaluable real world learning experiences.
"This is the ninth year that we've been involved with the SunSmart Fashion Project and over that time we've seen our second-year fashion students really benefit from it, with the winner having direct engagement with industry to prepare their design for production," Ms Wills said.
"Real world experience is a focus of the Fashion and Design course at Curtin University and the SunSmart program is a great example of this."
SunSmart manager Sally Blane said Cancer Council WA was impressed by Ms van Loggerenberg's design.
"Because melanoma is the most common cancer in young Australians between the ages of 15 and 39, one of SunSmart's aims was to create greater awareness amongst young people about the damage that prolonged exposure to UV can cause, and the competition is a great way to do this," Ms Blane said.
"Thoughtful, creative designs such as Skyla's prove that being SunSmart can also be stylish and fun."
Awarded with a limited run, Ms van Loggerenberg design will be available for purchase at Ruck Rover General Store at 242 William St, Northbridge from November 18.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
