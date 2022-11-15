From humble beginnings to a world renowned venue, the Bunbury Speedway has seen a lot of changes in its 50 years. But the sport remains true to its roots.
Friday and Saturday night saw the Bunbury Car Club celebrate 50th anniversary the only way they know how. 140 cars travelled from up and down the state for a two night Golden Jubilee.
While the cars might look a little different now, it was a fitting homage to the opening night on November 11 1972, which newspaper reports of the day said drew an "overwhelming response" from WA racers.
"Here we've sat for 50 years, and in probably the strongest place we've been in 50 years. It's a credit to everyone here," Race Co-Ordinator Morgan Melvin said.
"It's humbling, and proud to be a part of what Bunbury has achieved in its 50 years."
The dirt oval track has remained largely the same. A wide, long course with modest banking. The preparation, however, has only improved with experience passed down to the club's youthful volunteer base.
"It's like preparing a cricket pitch," Mr Melvin said.
"It's learning the clay you've got... Nine times out of ten you don't get it right. But that one time you do, it's a beautiful sight."
One crucial change only came in the past year, and may have saved the Speedway.
On February 15 2020, a mechanical failure sent Andrew Priolo's sprintcar flying off the track. It jumped the concrete barrier, and punched through the catch fence. Landing, tangled in wire, in the exclusion zone just metres from fans.
"[The track] was deemed unsafe, and they were going to bring our rating down, so we couldn't run those sort of events," Mr Melvin said.
After an extensive campaign involving numerous local businesses and politicians, a new state of the art catch fence was installed just in time for the first event of last season.
"It's put us on a stage that rivals a lot of tracks around Australia," Mr Melvin said.
The now world class venue has drawn a lot of big names in its half-century, but none hold a candle to perhaps the biggest name in all of south west motorsport.
Krikke.
Far beyond the Krikke Boys Shootout, the influence of the family can be seen all over Bunbury Speedway. Mr Melvin said Ron Krikke played an instrumental role in bringing him into the sport he loves.
"I owe everything to Ron for what he did for me. He gave me this opportunity," Mr Melvin said.
"This place wouldn't look the way it does if it wasn't for him. It was him and his brother John that took it on their shoulders to build [The Krikke Boys Shootout]. It put Bunbury on the map for speedway, not just here in WA but worldwide."
While the Shootout has moved to Perth Motorplex, the Krikke's nurturing of young talent has set up the club for a bright future. With a large proportion of volunteers aged under 30, there are some big ideas in the mix.
"Though there's not a distinctive plan for the future, there's a collective of ideas that are working towards a common goal," Mr Melvin said.
"We don't want to plateau, we want to continue to rise."
While the world has modernised at a rapid pace since the Speedway opened its gates, Mr Melvin said the sport's popularity is on the rise because it has stayed true to its rebellious roots.
"It's that guilty pleasure. It's not classy, we're a bunch of blue collar workers that found another bunch that enjoy doing the same thing," he said.
"The life members, our volunteers, our officials. They've made this what it is. This is all of their personalities mixed into one."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.