The City of Bunbury is one of four local governments which have been named finalists in the 30th WA State Heritage Awards.
The City was nominated for the promotion, preservation, restoration, interpretation and reuse of its heritage places.
"During challenging times, the City and community have rallied together to deliver programs and events through new and inventive ways to share stories and to bring heritage to life," the nomination reads.
There are 46 buildings in Bunbury listed on the state heritage register. Of those, 10 are under the custodianship of the City.
These include the Bunbury Museum and Heritage Centre, and the Bunbury Regional Art Gallery, which was praised for its promotion of Noongar art and culture.
Minister for Heritage, and Culture and the Arts, David Templeman, announced on Tuesday a $30,000 grant program available to places such as the BRAG to further their support for regional Aboriginal art.
"I look forward to seeing the projects come to fruition, and the long-term impact these opportunities will have for the Aboriginal arts and culture sector in regional and remote Western Australia," Mr Templeman said.
"The 30th anniversary of the Awards is testament to the commitment of the Heritage Council of Western Australia to recognise Western Australians for their enthusiasm, hard work and success in revitalising many of the State's historic icons."
