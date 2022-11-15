After three years away from Australian speedways, Kerry Madsen is returning to the Krikke Motorsport Team for the 2022-23 season.
"It's been a vision, a deal that I've been working on for quite some time now," Krikke Motorsport team manager Ryan Krikke said.
Madsen will pilot Krikke's number two machine in a selection of this season's major 410 Sprintcar events, including the Australian 410 Sprintcar Championship, and the Krikke Boys Shootout in February.
"When the International and state borders closed back in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, the team and I were forced to make a swift change and we engaged local Dayne Kingshott as our driver and it has worked out very well, but I gave my word to Kerry [Madsen] that we would get back together as a team, and that time is now," Krikke said.
The return of the four-time Australian Sprintcar Champion means a busy schedule for the team this season. Krikke will enter both cars in the WA vs USA Speedweek Series finale at Perth Motorplex in January, as well as multiple big ticket interstate events where Madsen will compete alongside current KMS driver, and Bunbury local Dayne Kingshott.
"It's going to be a short, sharp schedule with Kerry, but at the same time, I didn't want to do this deal at the detriment of Dayne who has been really good, plus we have a commitment to the SEG Series here in Western Australia with him and I didn't want him to miss a round, so on the five occasions we run at the Perth Motorplex we'll be running a two-car team, which is next level for sure, but it's the only way we could make it happen," Krikke said.
Madsen has been enjoying success with Roth Motorsports in the USA since leaving Australia at the end of the 2019 season. He managed seven top ten finishes in his 27 World of Outlaws starts this season, and started his 15th career A-Main at the Knoxville Nationals in August. Becoming only the 19th driver in history to do so.
His return to Australia will mark the start of his 26th Sprintcar season in his 31 year career.
"The whole team is pumped and excited about the rest of the season ahead."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.