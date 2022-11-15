Bunbury Mail

Kerry Madsen returns to Krikke Motorsport

By Edward Scown
Updated November 15 2022 - 4:49pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerry Madsen and the Krikke Motorsport Team enjoyed a successful partnership in 2019. Picture supplied.

After three years away from Australian speedways, Kerry Madsen is returning to the Krikke Motorsport Team for the 2022-23 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.