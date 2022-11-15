Bunbury Mail

Smoke alert for Bunbury and surrounds

Updated November 15 2022 - 7:18pm, first published 7:08pm
Burn offs are in progress in the Collie and Gelorup areas. Stock image.

A smoke alert has been issued for Bunbury and surrounds as prescribed burns continue in the lead up to the summer bushfire season.

