A smoke alert has been issued for Bunbury and surrounds as prescribed burns continue in the lead up to the summer bushfire season.
The Parks and Wildlife Service has issued the warning for an area stretching from Australind to Capel, and inland to Collie and Donnybrook.
Multiple burn offs are in progress in the Collie and Gelorup areas, and although there is only a light Westerly breeze, Parks and Wildlife are still urging those in coastal towns to keep an eye out.
If the smoke is particularly thick in your area, it is recommended to close all windows, and turn off air conditioners.
Those travelling in the affected area are also warned that visibility may be reduced on roads.
The smoke is expected to clear by mid morning Wednesday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.