Bunbury Mail

Thommo's Community Garden celebrates 10 years of Foodbank donations.

By Edward Scown
Updated November 16 2022 - 6:11pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Farris has been co-ordinating Thommo's Community Garden since founder John Thomson passed away. Picture - Edward Scown.

If you've driven south on Robertson Drive, you might've noticed a little dirt path before the Picton Road lights, and wondered what's going on in there.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.