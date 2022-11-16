If you've driven south on Robertson Drive, you might've noticed a little dirt path before the Picton Road lights, and wondered what's going on in there.
That's the entrance to Thommo's Community Garden. Over the past 10 years, the volunteers there have donated tens of thousands of dollars worth of freshly grown vegetables to Bunbury Foodbank.
Garden Co-Ordinator Lisa Ferris said they harvest about 50 kilograms of vegetables in a week, and it's a wide variety. The five acre patch produces rhubarb, zucchini, broad beans, and pretty much any other veg you can think of.
"We try and do things that are not mainstream, so we don't do carrots and potatoes, but we'll do spring onions and silverbeet and kale," she said.
"It gives people more of a choice, and I think that variety is important for people to eat healthy."
The idea was coined by local brothers John and Colin Thomson. When Colin died in 2009, John made it his mission to see his brother's idea come to fruition.
John arranged for the garden to start producing for Foodbank in 2012, and oversaw a rapid rise in volunteers and food production until he died of cancer in 2019.
"The need was there for things, and we were growing lots of veggies, so we started building all these beds. It started off in a fairly small way and it's just getting bigger and bigger," Ms Ferris said.
Volunteers come from all walks of life. From high school groups, to patients in Bunbury Hospital's Stroke Unit, who use gardening as a therapeutic tool.
"People tend to own it, and just like being here, because it's a peaceful spot," Ms Ferris said.
WA soil isn't great for growing such a wide variety, but over the years the volunteers have found the right ingredients to make their plot almost entirely self sufficient.
Mulching their own green waste, making pesticides from chili and garlic grown on site, and composting with the help of the thousands of worms in their worm farm has helped them produce the big crops that are feeding some of Bunbury's most needy.
"I think everyone deserves to have fresh produce," Ms Ferris said.
