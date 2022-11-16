The West Australian Symphony Orchestra is bringing the new world on the road in more ways than one.
In March 2023, WASO is performing Antonin Dvorak's Ninth Symphony live. First at Mandurah Performing Arts Centre on the 3rd, then the travel to Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre on March 4.
More commonly known as 'New World Symphony', Dvorak's 1893 masterpiece was carried by Neil Armstrong onboard Apollo 11, such is its popularity.
The two shows will serve as a warm up for a regional tour with WA hip hop legend Drapht titled How The West Was Won.
The rapper has so far released two of his greatest hits, Where Ya From and Jimmy Recard, in collaboration with WASO. Bringing shades of Hilltop Hoods' orchestral album The Hard Road: Restrung.
"I've been fortunate enough to travel up and down the West Coast playing shows over my career, but never with a show of this scale. I'm beyond excited to show people what WASO and I have put together," Drapht said.
Drapht is the most recent in a string of iconic WA acts to perform with WASO. In the past few years the orchestra has played sold-out performances with Perth-raised superstar Tim Minchin, rock royalty Birds of Tokyo and Eskimo Joe, and fronted the 2021 AFL Grand Final half-time show.
However, this will be the first time WASO has gone on tour with a contemporary act.
WASO and Drapht are set to premiere the show at Perth Concert Hall this weekend, and they will hit the road in the second half of next year, playing ofr regional audiences in Karratha and Kalgoorlie.
"As West Australians, we should all feel incredibly proud to have access to a world-class local ensemble. It's fantastic to see regional audiences have the opportunity to experience this new show and a first for WASO," Minister for Culture and the Arts David Templeman said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.