Dardanup student scores top of WA in ICAS English test

By Edward Scown
Updated November 17 2022 - 3:17pm, first published 3:00pm
Assistant Principal Paula Houston and Principal Angela Hegney presented the medal to Heidi at a whole school assembly. Picture supplied.

A year four student at Dardanup's Our Lady Of Lourdes Primary School has scored in the top one per cent of Australia in an international academic competition.

