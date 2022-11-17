A year four student at Dardanup's Our Lady Of Lourdes Primary School has scored in the top one per cent of Australia in an international academic competition.
Heidi Moloney scored 37 out of a possible 45 in this year's International Competitions and Assessments for Schools - or ICAS English competition. Her score far outstripped the national average of 21, and was the highest of any competitor in Western Australia.
"We've always known Heidi is quite academically capable," Our Lady Of Lourdes Assistant Principal Paula Houston said.
"She's a quiet achiever. Never makes a big fuss, just gets on with what she has to do."
Heidi was one of 10 of her fellow OLOL year four students to take part in the English ICAS this year. The students are hand selected by teachers to represent the school on the national stage. Heidi worked with her teacher Ms Scott in the weeks leading up to the test to hone her English skills - work which earned her a medal, only given to the highest of achievers.
"We're very proud of her and her work," Ms Houston said.
"She's the one that has put in the time and effort, we're just here to guide her."
