It's been a long time since he's been on our shores, but John Williamson is finally headed back to WA as he winds back his 50 plus years of touring around Australia.
The Winding Back tour is about picking his favourite places to play for one last big trip. He's not saying he's gone, but he said it's time to relax, and enjoy the bush again.
"I'm still writing new material. There's a few new songs in the show, so while I can do the job that's up to the standard I set for myself, I'm not going to retire completely," Williamson said.
"It gives me a chance to do less."
The 77 year old icon of Australian music said the Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre was an easy pick to start the run of three WA shows. He'll start the WA tour in Bunbury on Tuesday, November 22 before heading to Mandurah Performing Arts Centre on Wednesday, and finish at the Astor Theatre in Perth on Thursday.
"Bunbury's always been a very friendly place," he said.
"It's got a good antique shop, I've bought a few things in there. I always like walking along the beach. There's some rocks down there that are covered in a green moss, and they're very photogenic."
While the touring might be slowing down, inspiration for new music is still coming thick and fast. His latest release, Waiting For The Sun, is a collaboration with his daughter Ami. John wrote it while playing at Bluesfest in Byron Bay, just a 45 minute drive from Lismore, which was one of the towns worst hit by flooding in early March.
"I felt terrible for the people in the flood in Lismore, at the time I was doing Bluesfest which is in the same area, so I wrote a song for them," he said.
"I said I'm going give my fee for Bluesfest if you listen to this song, so they all shut up, and I played it for the first time. Things like that, that concern me, I'm always ready to write about it."
He's also been working with the Australian Marine Conservation Society on a new release called The Voice of the Sea, which comes out on November 18. In it he sings as the voice of the sea, lamenting "Where has it gone, your love for me?"
"We haven't cared enough for our oceans, and the species, so I'm very pleased to be involved in anything like that."
Williamson has always had a political streak in his music, but unlike fellow political artist Peter Garrett, he said he has no ambitions to run for parliament once the touring wraps up. Instead he prefers to advocate for environmental causes through his music.
"I'm too radical for politics... I fight for our bush, and our animals. I do love this place, and I don't like to see any of it destroyed."
The border restrictions which kept Williamson away from WA for the past three years inspired two singles, The Great Divide, and Come Back To Me, Country - the latter of which, he said, will be in the shows along with his classics.
"It was dividing our country, and we are one nation. Borders are only there to administer the place. I'm not into borders, I'm not into being one-eyed about one state."
He calls himself an "Eastern Australian", having lived in Victoria, NSW, and now on a 180 acre property in north Queensland. He plans to retire there with his veggie garden, old Holdens, and sculpture field, featuring a massive scrap iron Kangaroo, a Wedge-Tailed Eagle, and a not at all jealous old man Emu.
"Once you start growing veggies, you like to be able to pick them, but I'm never home when they're ripe," he said.
"It's magic just being there. I don't want to leave it, that's the hardest part of this business now is leaving my property."
The Bunbury, Mandurah and Perth shows will be a nearly 2 and a half hour storytelling experience spanning an illustrious career in Australian folk music. From small beginnings in rural Victoria, to the ARIA Hall of Fame.
"I kick the show off telling about my little town and how I love my dad and how I became a farmer. I've got songs that cover my whole life really."
"Western Australia has never let me down, and I hope I never let it down."
