Bunbury Mail

John Williamson's Winding Back tour hits WA

By Edward Scown
Updated November 17 2022 - 7:32pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"Western Australia has never let me down": John Williamson is setting off on potentially his final tour of WA.

It's been a long time since he's been on our shores, but John Williamson is finally headed back to WA as he winds back his 50 plus years of touring around Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.