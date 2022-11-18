Bunbury Mail

RSPCA free clinic for pets

By Edward Scown
Updated November 18 2022 - 1:08pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bunbury dog owners are urged to take advantage of free health checks. Picture supplied.

With the cost of living going through the roof, your furry friend falling ill or getting injured can be a difficult expense to cover.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.