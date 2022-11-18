With the cost of living going through the roof, your furry friend falling ill or getting injured can be a difficult expense to cover.
To help locals keep their dogs happy and healthy, the RSPCA are running a Community Action Day in Bunbury on November 25.
In collaboration with the City of Bunbury, RSPCA vets and volunteers will be offering free health checks, microchipping, flea and tick treatments, as well as handing out pet food outside the Withers Community Library.
RSPCA WA Executive Manager Animal and Enforcement Operations Hannah Dreaver said the free support would help address key welfare concerns in the area, including lack of food and failure to seek vet care.
"If you haven't taken your dog to the vet recently, or have any concerns about your pet, this is an excellent opportunity to have them checked over."
Last year, RSPCA WA received 152 reports of neglect or abuse of pets in Bunbury. Most of them were relating to people failing to meet their pets' food, water, shelter and vet care needs.
"RSPCA WA is bringing 200kg of pet food, and there will be plenty of hands on deck for health checks, so please come along and take advantage of this free support," Ms Dreaver said.
A similar day was hosted last year, which drew 120 people and their canine companions. Bunbury Mayor Jaysen Miguel said he was glad to see the return of the popular initiative.
"It will be a great opportunity to get some free advice and health checks for our furry family members, so I encourage our community to take advantage."
Unfortunately due to welfare concerns cats are not able to attend. However, the RSPCA can still answer questions, offer health advice, and flea and tick treatments for you feline friends.
"We know the rising cost of living is putting stress on pet owners right now. Community Action Days aim to ease some of that pressure and help people who might be struggling to make ends meet," Ms Dreaver said.
