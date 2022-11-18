Bunbury Mail

Hundreds march for White Ribbon Day to stop family violence

Updated November 18 2022 - 6:18pm, first published 4:00pm
Men led the march through Victoria Street. Picture - Edward Scown.

Hundreds marched Victoria Street on Friday to support White Ribbon, a male-led organisation calling for men to speak out against domestic violence.

