Hundreds marched Victoria Street on Friday to support White Ribbon, a male-led organisation calling for men to speak out against domestic violence.
Despite hail falling just minutes before, the crowd began their march outside the Bunbury Regional Art Gallery, and with the assistance of police and City of Bunbury rangers blocking roads, snaked its way down the centre of town to ANZAC Park.
Police Sergeant Don McLean, family violence coordinator for the south west district, spoke at the event, calling on all men stand against domestic violence.
"We're trying to get men to step up, and say violence against women in any shape or form is unacceptable," he said.
Sgt McLean said Bunbury police receive about 40 reports of family violence each week, many of which are phoned in by members of the community not involved with the incident.
"To be fair, it'd be hard for us to find anybody who condones a male assaulting a female, and yet when it comes to family violence, we often get the story 'oh that's their problem'. That's the attitude we're trying to change," Sgt McLean said.
Family lawyer Jeremy Sylvester was a guest speaker. He said the total cost of domestic violence to the Australian economy is more than $22 billion per year. He took the opportunity to call on more men to get involved in family violence support services.
"It's a tough, stressful job, and depending on the type of work, it can be quite risky. I've had more than my fair share of threats and abuse... but it can change lives."
"Domestic violence affects the entire country. It shatters families, and can have lasting impacts on children," he said.
The march was attended by police, paramedics, fire fighters, as well as men and women of the general public all looking to raise awareness of, and combat domestic violence.
"It's a men's led program to change men's attitudes, and prevent men's violence toward women," Sgt McLean said.
If you need help, there are people who will listen. Call 1800RESPECT, or Lifeline on 13 11 14.
