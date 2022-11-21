The heritage of the tiny town of Dardanup has been put in the spotlight by two projects brought to life on Sunday.
After years of work by the Dardanup Heritage Collective, The Dardanup Heritage Trail now leads tourists around twelve historic sites in the town centre, using local buildings to tell the story of pre-federation life in Dardanup.
Sites include the Old State School, opened in 1896, the Catholic Precinct, with buildings dating back to the 1850's, and the 1895 Dardanup Post Office where Mary Holland served as Postmistress for 46 years between 1908 and 1954.
"It's great to see the Dardanup Heritage Trail come together for both locals and tourists to enjoy," Member for Collie-Preston Jodie Hanns said.
The Dardanup Lions Club also got a win, with a $30,000 upgrade to the local war memorial completed over the weekend.
The state government grant has allowed the Lions Club to install seating and shade shelters for use during ANZAC Day and Remembrance Day ceremonies, commemorative plaques for diggers from the Waterloo area, and a granite soldier to stand on top of the existing plinth.
"The statue, shelters and seating will enhance local Anzac Day and Remembrance Day commemorations for many years to come," Ms Hanns said.
Dardanup Shire President Mick Bennett said both projects represent a great collaboration between passionate community members, the state government, the Shire of Dardanup and local business.
"It is heartening indeed to see a vision developed, driven and owned by local communities reaching the stage of fruition that we are here celebrating today," Cr Bennett said.
"Both projects will have long lasting positive benefits for Dardanup's sense of community and vitality."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.