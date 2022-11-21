Premier Mark McGowan travelled south on Monday morning to tour the Greenbushes Lithium Operation, which employs more than 900 locals.
He was joined by Mines and Petroleum Minister Bill Johnston, and Jobs and Trade Minister Roger Cook as they had a look over construction which is underway to expand the existing mine.
"As the world continues to decarbonise, the demand for battery and critical minerals will only grow. Through operations like Greenbushes, WA is in prime position to meet this demand," Mr Cook said.
Greenbushes has one of the largest, and highest grade deposits of Spodumene - from which Lithium is derived - in the world. The mine produced half of all the Lithium carbonate mined in Australia last year, and accounts for 22 per cent of the world's Lithium production.
In the last quarter alone, Greenbushes produced a record 361,227 tonnes of spodumene concentrate. Nearly 100,000 tonnes more than all of Australia's production in 2021. This opened up a further 190 jobs for locals this year.
"Greenbushes is home to the highest grade lithium in the world, and reinforces WA's strength and ability to supply the world with the battery and critical minerals it needs to transition to net zero," Mr McGowan said.
Subject to state government approval, plans are in place to expand the mine further, increasing its production capacity by 50 per cent. The construction is estimated to provide about 500 jobs, and create a further 680 once the expansion is complete.
The Spodumene mined at Greenbushes is processed in Kwinana, and at Albemarle's Lithium Hydroxide plant in Kemerton, which currently supports 470 jobs in the Bunbury area. Plans are in the works to expand this facility too, bringing a further 1300 over the next 15 years.
"Demand for green energy technologies like EVs is driving exploration and investment in WA, which... is why I advocated for Albemarle to establish operations in WA," Mr McGowan said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.