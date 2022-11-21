Bunbury Mail

Premier visits Greenbushes as Lithium production increases

By Edward Scown
Updated November 21 2022 - 3:07pm, first published 3:00pm
Talison Lithum General Manager of Operations Craig Dawson guides Roger Cook, Mark McGowan, Jane Kelsbie, and Bill Johnston around the expanding lithium mine. Picture supplied.

Premier Mark McGowan travelled south on Monday morning to tour the Greenbushes Lithium Operation, which employs more than 900 locals.

