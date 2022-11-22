Eight drivers from the Bunbury City Kart Club made the trip to Las Vegas to race against some of the world's best.
The Superkart USA Supernationals is an international karting event which has, over its 25 year history, established itself as one of the most prestigious karting events in the world, drawing motorsports heroes, and the kids who hope to be like them.
Bunbury's eight joined 57 Aussies on the trek to Las Vegas over the weekend to join more than 570 entries across 10 classes of racing.
The tight track, carved from the car park of the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino, was a far cry from the long radius, flowing corners of Bunbury. As were the temperatures, which failed to get out of the teens in Celsius.
The youngest of the team, 8-year-old Jay Kostecki and 10-year-olds Beau Casagrande and Connor Meyer, battled it out in the Micro Swift class. Kostecki's weekend was plagued with engine trouble, and while he qualified for the main event, his race only lasted six of the 18 laps before he was forced to retire.
Meyer was the highest placed Australian on the grid, starting 12th out of 46 starters after some strong performances in the heat races. He made up a few positions on the opening laps, but ultimately failed to finish the main race.
Casagrande put in some blistering lap times to climb from 20th on the grid to finish 13th, the charge saw him gain five positions in a single lap.
Jack Webster, 14, was pulling double duty over the weekend, racing in both the KA100 Jr and X30 Jr classes. Engine gremlins kept his qualifying pace down, but he more than made up for it in race pace. After some strong performances in the heat races, he put in a great recovery drive to climb from 28th on the grid to finish 9th.
Nicholas Stati joined Webster in the X30 Jr class. It was a tough weekend for Stati, but he gradually improved through the three heats, and finished 31st in the main race.
The local lads where joined by some big names in Australian motorsport on their trip to the USA. Two-time Indycar Champion Will Power, and Supercars driver James Golding took on the X30 and Pro Shifter classes respectively.
Both men failed to finish their main events, with Power being disqualified for a technical infringement, and Golding suffering a mechanical failure in his charge up the field.
