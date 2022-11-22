The Shire of Dardanup has installed three new benches as part of a campaign to stop violence against women.
Ahead of the 16 Days in WA campaign launch on November 25, which aims to encourage change through education, motivation and advocacy, the Shire has joined the Purple Bench Project.
Starting in Canada in the late 1990's, the project has caught on in Australia, with local governments around the country now taking part to honour the memory of women killed as a result of family and domestic violence.
Bunbury Police receive 40 reports of family and domestic violence per week, and statistics show WA recently recorded a 10-year high in reported incidents, mirroring national trends which saw spikes associated with extended periods of lockdown.
Dardanup Shire President Mick Bennett said there had been a welcome increase in attention to family and domestic violence, as well as recognition of the role Local Governments could play in tackling the issue.
"As the closest level of government to the community, local governments are uniquely placed to influence and drive social change to reduce violence against women through existing partnerships, networks and structures," Cr Bennett said.
"Domestic violence, like all forms of violence, is totally unnecessary in this day and age where we all have the opportunity to talk away before regret and shame are the next phases. In some cases the end is fatal."
If you need help, there are people who will listen. Call 1800RESPECT, or Lifeline on 13 11 14.
