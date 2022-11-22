Bunbury Mail

Dardanup Shire joins Purple Bench Project against family violence

By Edward Scown
Updated November 22 2022 - 12:34pm, first published 12:00pm
Local women's health groups joined Dardanup Shire President Mick Bennett, and CEO André Schnfeldt in unveiling the benches.

The Shire of Dardanup has installed three new benches as part of a campaign to stop violence against women.

