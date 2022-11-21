A smoke alert has been issued as burn offs continue throughout the Bunbury region.
The Parks and Wildlife Service has issued the warning for an area stretching from Australind to Capel, including Boyanup.
The smoke is mostly coming from a prescribed burn in the Harris River State Forest near Collie, but other burn offs are currently taking place on Government Road in Harvey, Jules Road in Gelorup, and Joshua Creek Road in Boyanup.
If the smoke is particularly thick in your area, it is recommended to close all windows, and turn off air conditioners.
Those travelling in the affected area are also warned that visibility may be reduced on roads.
The smoke is expected to clear by Tuesday monring.
