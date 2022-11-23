It was a round five to forget for Dalyellup Cricket Club as all four of their men's teams took losses at the weekend. But none quite as bad as the third grade side, who were bowled out for just 3 runs against Donnybrook.
Dalyellup won the toss and put Donnybrook in to bat. The cheap top order wickets of Suren Numberdar and Dylan Emmott had the visitors in good spirits, but Donnybrook Captain Mark Della Sale and Dion Parker dug in for an 86 run partnership, including a quick 52 from Parker before he was removed by Cameron Payne, who finished the day with season best figures of 6 for 36 from his 9 overs.
The partnership propelled Donnybrook to a respectable, but not unbeatable total of 174. But Dalyellup's day quickly fell apart.
Captain Paul Renfree opened the batting and was caught LBW by Numberdar on just the third ball of the innings for a duck. Michael Caddy strode in early at number 3 and played a defiant 16 ball innings for just 1 run as his partners fell around him.
Dalyellup suffered 6 consecutive ducks, with Tasmyn Verhaaf falling for a golden, and Daniel Armstrong holding out the longest of them all, facing just 4 balls.
Only Caddy, Johnathan Flower, and Sundries scored for Dalyellup, a wide from Parker delivering a third of Dalyellup's total. Numberdar and Parker were the only bowlers required, each finishing the day with five wicket hauls, and Dalyellup hit the showers early. All out for 3 after 7.4 overs.
Their first grade clubmates also went down to Donnybrook on Saturday in a much closer affair. Bradman May piled on 74 to lift his side to a total of 229. Despite a wagging tail, Shaun Towers and Brandon O'Rourke each picked up three wickets to hold Dalyellup 28 runs short of the winning target.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.