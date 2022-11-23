Dalyellup won the toss and put Donnybrook in to bat. The cheap top order wickets of Suren Numberdar and Dylan Emmott had the visitors in good spirits, but Donnybrook Captain Mark Della Sale and Dion Parker dug in for an 86 run partnership, including a quick 52 from Parker before he was removed by Cameron Payne, who finished the day with season best figures of 6 for 36 from his 9 overs.