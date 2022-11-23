Bunbury Mail

Donnybrook bowls Dalyellup all out for 3

By Edward Scown
Updated November 23 2022 - 11:55am, first published 11:00am
Donnybrook appeal for caught behind. Picture - Donnybrook Cricket Club.

It was a round five to forget for Dalyellup Cricket Club as all four of their men's teams took losses at the weekend. But none quite as bad as the third grade side, who were bowled out for just 3 runs against Donnybrook.

