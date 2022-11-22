Bunbury Mail

Kingshott and Krikke double up on podium points at King of Wings

By Edward Scown
November 22 2022 - 7:00pm
Dayne Kingshott was flying at the King of Wings on Saturday night. Picture - Richard Hathaway Photography.

Dayne Kingshott and the Krikke Motorsport Team struck gold at Saturday night's King of Wings, earning double points for a hard fought podium.

