Dayne Kingshott and the Krikke Motorsport Team struck gold at Saturday night's King of Wings, earning double points for a hard fought podium.
The Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series has a Joker card system. Each driver can play their Joker once in the season, and they earn double points for that round. Kingshott chose to play his in last weekend's round 3 showdown at Perth Motorplex, and it paid off.
"We couldn't have asked for better form leading into it, as we had just come off a win, and it was great to finish on the podium, especially with the challenges we faced in the second half of the race," Kingshott said.
After a second place in Heat 2, and a win in the B Dash, Kingshott earned a front row start, on the outside of Andrew Priolo. The pair went toe-to-toe for second all race, until Kingshott hit the outside barrier 22 laps from the end, breaking a component of his right side rear suspension.
With the number 2 Krikke Motorsport car now heavily damaged, and a huge points haul on the line, Kingshott managed to hold on to finish third.
"It was pleasing to continue our solid start to the season by putting together another solid night, as it has naturally helped us maintain our spot at the pointy-end of the Maddington Toyota Series points," Kingshott said.
"The competition is only going to be getting tougher from here on in with all of the international and interstate competitors that are going to be rolling into town shortly."
Kingshott and the Krikke Motorsport Team now sit second on the ladder, just 12 points behind leader Kendrick, and 40 points clear of Saturday's winner James Inglis.
The Krikke Team now turn their focus to the Western Australian 410 Sprintcar title on December 3.
