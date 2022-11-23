In case you had any doubt, John Williamson has still got it.
He kicked off the much anticipated WA leg of his Winding Back tour in Bunbury on Tuesday night in front of a sold out Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre. Not a single person left disappointed as he played the greatest hits, as well as the B-sides.
"Finally, they let us over the border," he said to start the show.
In a 150-minute performance which was part country music concert, part comedy show, Williamson told the story of his 52-year career through his music. From his tiny home town with Dear Little Quambatook, to the big lights of Sydney with A Bushman Can't Survive.
With a back catalogue as deep as Williamson's, it would be a rare fan to be familiar with the whole setlist. Sometimes not knowing the songs can take away from a live performance, but the way he told the story of each song before playing it brought in even this casual fan.
Take Cydi, for instance. A somewhat tragic song about a teenage farm girl who just wants to be her dad's righthand man. Williamson explained the idea came from a bloke he met whose dad nicknamed him Sidey as a kid - short for sidekick.
"He was 45 years old, and people were still calling him Sidey. I thought, you spell it Cydi, and it's a girl's name," he said.
A song I must admit I'd never heard, is now one of my favourites, just through that little story.
The show is peppered with those moments, and it makes for a genuine emotional rollercoaster. One minute he's singing about getting leeches on your bum, and the next about how much he loves his late father.
The 77-year-old icon of Australian music told the Mail before the show that he worries arthritis is starting to affect his playing. There were a couple of moments throughout the show where a tricky guitar section tripped him up, but overall the performance was as smooth as ever.
"While I can do the job that's up to the standard I set for myself, I'm not going to retire completely," he said.
Not sure about his standard, but the job was certainly up to the standard of the crowd. All 810 of us warmed up our vocal chords with Raining on the Rock, before belting out the greatest of greatest hits, True Blue.
With multitudes more passion than you've ever heard from people singing Advance Australia Fair - just quietly - the theatre erupted with "Is it standing by your mate, when he's in a fight?"- you'll never feel more Australian than in that moment.
Williamson and his band promptly left the stage, but returned moments later after a thunderous call for encore. Earlier in the show, he teased "I'm not going to play Old Man Emu just yet, otherwise you'd all go home."
Once again, the crowd lit up, "He can run the pants off a Kangaroo!"
If you didn't get the chance to see John Williamson live in Bunbury, then in the words of another Aussie icon, Molly Meldrum, "Do yourself a favour." At least while the few tickets remaining are still available.
He's playing tonight at the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, and Thursday at the Astor Theatre in Perth.
He might not be retiring, but it's only going to get rarer to see John Williamson live in WA. Based on what we saw in Bunbury, you won't want to miss it.
