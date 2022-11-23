Cleanaway fined for improperly accepting waste

Bunbury Mail

Waste company Cleanaway fined for accepting 1,000 truckloads of waste in Dardanup

Daniela Cooper
By Daniela Cooper
Updated November 23 2022 - 5:03pm, first published 4:20pm
Waste company Cleanaway has been fined $18,000 for accepting more than 1,000 truckloads of waste at one of its landfill facilities in breach of its licence conditions, according to a statement by the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation.

