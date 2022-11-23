Cleanaway fined for improperly accepting waste

Waste company Cleanaway has been fined $18,000 for accepting more than 1,000 truckloads of waste at one of its landfill facilities in breach of its licence conditions, according to a statement by the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation.
Between 1 July 2019 and 30 June 2020, Cleanaway accepted 20,450 tonnes of contaminated solid waste in 1,254 truckloads at its Banksia Road Putrescible Landfill near Dardanup in the South West. The waste consisted of hydrocarbon contaminated waste from a waste oil recycling centre in Picton, according to the statement.
Cleanaway accepted the hydrocarbon waste for landfilling without the required supporting documentation to demonstrate the waste met the waste acceptance criteria on their licence, it read.
A DWER spokesperson said it prosecuted Cleanaway three times in the past two years for breaching its licence conditions. Under instruction from DWER, Cleanaway had now taken steps to improve its waste acceptance procedures and site operational practices to achieve compliance with their licence.
"DWER continues to inspect the Banksia Road site to ensure the improved procedures are being implemented and to verify that compliance is being maintained."
The statement read that in the Bunbury Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 17, while imposing the penalty, Magistrate Joanne Andretich noted that the case represented a persistent course of conduct by Cleanaway in failing to comply with the licence and noted the high risk of damage to the environment caused by the conduct.
Department of Water and Environmental Regulation Executive Director for Compliance and Enforcement Kelly Falkner said the penalty sent a message to landfill operators.
"Licence conditions are imposed to manage risks to the environment. It is vital that operators have appropriate procedures in place to ensure compliance" she said.
"Landfill operators are put on notice that DWER will police these matters and it's up to operators to ensure the correct procedures are in place."
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.