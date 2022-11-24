The state government has announced a $20.7 million project to get rough sleepers off the street, and into a home of their own.
In partnership with social housing provider Housing Choices, 100 houses will be put up between Perth, Mandurah and Bunbury, with priority given to those who have been experiencing homelessness for a long period.
"This reform package is about assisting rough sleepers through their transition from leaving the streets to moving into a home, with intense wrap-around supports," Homelessness Minister John Carey said.
It comes off the back of a successful pilot run of the 'Supportive Landlord Model' in Bunbury, which put more resources into supporting those with mental health challenges to stay in housing long term.
Housing Choices WA General Manager Natalie Sangalli said running the additional homes along that model would be a big contribution to affordable housing across the state.
"Subsidised housing with the right framework in place can keep people facing significant and complex challenges sustainably housed," she said.
A further $2.3 million partnership with St Bart's aims to establish case management groups for rough sleepers in regional towns up and down the state, as well as streamlining support services by consolidating the numerous outreach and support groups into a single service with a 'Housing First' approach.
"Wrap-around supports for the 100 tenancies will be provided by leveraging existing support services provided through the Housing First Homelessness Initiative," Mr Carey said.
"Our Government is continually looking at innovative reforms to boost accommodation options for rough sleepers."
