100 houses to get rough sleepers off the streets

By Edward Scown
Updated November 24 2022 - 2:11pm, first published 2:00pm
The Graham Bricknell Music Shell continues to be home to Bunbury's homeless. Picture - Pip Waller.

The state government has announced a $20.7 million project to get rough sleepers off the street, and into a home of their own.

