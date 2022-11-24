Bunbury Mail
Council

Shire of Harvey rejects merge proposal with Dardanup

By Edward Scown
Updated November 24 2022 - 6:51pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Shire of Harvey's Australind chambers. Picture - Thomas Munday.

The Shire of Harvey has voted a resounding no to starting talks of merging with the Shire of Dardanup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.