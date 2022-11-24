The Shire of Harvey has voted a resounding no to starting talks of merging with the Shire of Dardanup.
Councillor Craig Carbone put the motion forward at Tuesday night's meeting which called for the Shire to begin talks with Dardanup about the possibility of merging the who shires, and to hire a consultant to draw up the plans.
Cr Carbone coined the idea after a visit to Brisbane, where he took inspiration from 1960's Lord Mayor Clem Jones who oversaw a large string of works which Cr Carbone said "Transformed the City of Brisbane into the vibrant city that it is today."
"With the population that we have in this area, it's time that the Shire had a serious look at how we want this place to be in the future."
Cr Carbone urged the council not to "build a fence around Harvey", and highlighted expensive facilities which serve similar purposes, and are located just kilometres from each other.
"I think its absurd that the Shire of Dardanup are building a $20 million office complex, and ourselves are planning to build one not more than 5km away."
"I think it's absurd that the Shire of Dardanup and [the City of Bunbury] built a new depot within 3km of each other."
Eight of the 12 Harvey councillors voted against the motion, with most taking the opportunity to speak at Tuesday night's meeting. Cr Amanda Lovitt drew from her experience in the Shire of Kalgoorlie-Boulder to oppose.
"I come from a town that was amalgamated 30 years ago. It is not amalgamated, it's a paper trail. It does not amalgamate communities, it creates more division in the long run," she said.
"At the end of the day, it will be bad for the community, and bad for the organisation."
Cr Paul Beech seconded the motion "to hear Mr Carbone's argument". He raised concerns that the state government may force Shires to merge in the future.
"It could very well be that we may be forced into doing something whether we like it or not, so if we were to research this, at least we would be on the front foot."
However, Cr Wendy Dickinson said Minister for Local Government John Carey was opposed to the idea, and that some amalgamated local governments in the eastern states are now asking to be split back up.
"I do not believe that this is the right time to consider it," Ms Dickinson said.
Along with the original motion, an amendment to hire a consultant to conduct a feasibility study was also shot down 7 votes to 5.
