The Bureau of Metorology has released its long range summer forecast, and it's going to be a hot one.
The Bureau is predicting most of WA will see a drier, and hotter summer than average, owing to a weakening negative Indian Ocean Dipole bringing hot winds from inland, and decreasing cloud cover.
"There is a high chance nights will be warmer than usual across the tropical north, and some southern areas," Senior Meteorologist Jonathan How said.
"Summer days are likely to be warmer than average across Western Australia."
Recent rainfall in the south west has led to an increase in vegetation growth in the bush. Combined with the higher likelihood of heatwaves, and lack of rain in the coming months, means the bushfire risk is set to be higher than normal.
"Destructive and deadly fires can occur during summer, particularly in southern areas. Recent conditions in parts of WA point to an above normal bushfire outlook this summer," Mr How said.
Those venturing north over the summer break may want to take pause, as Cyclones and tropical storms are likely to start earlier in the season, and the Bureau is predicting more of them.
"Ocean temperatures around northern Australia are well above average, increasing the risk of tropical cyclones and heavy rain events from systems drawing moisture from the Coral Sea," Mr How said.
Our hot and dry summer is in complete contrast to the eastern states, which are expecting a cooler and wetter than average summer. Many dams and rivers in the east are already at capacity, so the Bureau is warning of an increased risk of floods, landslides and tree falls.
Further information on bushfire risk is expected when the Australasian Fire and Emergency Service Authorities Council releases its report on November 29.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.