Bunbury Mail

Long range summer forecast is hot and dry in the south west

By Edward Scown
November 24 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The south west's beaches will be popular as ever this summer. Picture - Sophie Elliott.

The Bureau of Metorology has released its long range summer forecast, and it's going to be a hot one.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.