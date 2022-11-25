Bunbury Mail
Mark McGowan: Striking nurses "unlawful and criminal"

By Edward Scown
Updated November 25 2022 - 7:58pm, first published 5:45pm
As nurses rallied in their thousands at parliament house, Premier Mark McGowan lashed out at a press conference in Collie on Friday, labeling their actions "unlawful and criminal" and urging them to stay at work.

