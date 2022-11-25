As nurses rallied in their thousands at parliament house, Premier Mark McGowan lashed out at a press conference in Collie on Friday, labeling their actions "unlawful and criminal" and urging them to stay at work.
The Australian Nursing Federation WA launched further industrial action after it rejected the government's offer of a 3 per cent pay rise, pulling nurses and midwives off the job from 7am to 9pm.
"I don't understand why this industrial action is taking place against the orders of the Industrial Relations Commission," Mr McGowan said.
"Engaging in unlawful and criminal activity, which is what the union is doing, is wrong."
ANF members are demanding a pay rise of 5 per cent, which Mr McGowan said would be impossible for the state to meet, despite the $6 billion budget surplus.
"It's not reasonable to ask for that, and the state can't do it," he said.
The surplus will go down.- Mark McGowan
"As we saw with COVID, you have to have the capacity to spend to meet demands with whatever is around the corner."
While the union promised strikes would not affect emergency departments, Mr McGowan estimated thousands of elective surgeries and outpatient appointments were cancelled on Friday as a result of the strike.
"They seem to be flouting the law with impunity, and seem to be enjoying it.
"All of the responsibility for whatever happens today rests at the feet of the nurses union, and their behaviour."
While Mr McGowan labeled the ANF's strike actions "criminal" he stopped short of calling for any arrests or fines. Instead he urged the union to come back to the negotiating table.
"We just want the issue solved, we want to pay nurses more...pay rises of between 3 and 4.5 per cent, nurse to patient ratios, increased allowances. We tried everything to resolve this issue.
"The union got what they asked for, agreed to it, and then backflipped. Very hard to deal with people who do that."
