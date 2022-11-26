Bunbury Mail

New protective clothing coming for WA firefighters

By Edward Scown
Updated November 26 2022 - 3:15pm, first published 3:00pm
Volunteer and career firefighters will get new protective clothing from January.

Firefighters across the state will be decked out in world class protective clothing from January.

