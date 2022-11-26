Firefighters across the state will be decked out in world class protective clothing from January.
The state government has announced $4.9 million in funding to replace 3,200 sets of clothing for career and volunteer firefighters.
"This is incredibly important in the modern world of structural firefighting, where products like lithium-ion batteries are starting house fires which can be extremely challenging to control and extinguish," Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson said.
Designed in consultation with WA firefighters, the multi-layered clothing is promised to be lighter, more flexible, more comfortable, and offers better mobility while increasing protection in temperatures well above 300 degrees Celsius.
The new level two personal protective clothing will be mainly used in structure fires, and situations where hazardous materials are involved.
The suit boasts a new protective hood, with a 99.9 per cent particulate barrier to protect the lungs and skin. The tunic and over-trousers are made up of three layers to provide chemical, heat, and moisture protection.
"While our firefighters protect our community, it's important we're protecting them as best we can by ensuring they're kept safe and fitted out in the latest high-tech suits," Premier Mark McGowan said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.