A massive celebration of music, community and the spirit of Bon Scott is coming as the High Voltage festival kicks off in mid-2023.
It takes after 2020's 'Highway To Hell' rolling concert, which was dubbed the world's longest stage, and drew nearly 145,000 people out for what became the last big gig before lockdown.
High Voltage is a free event which will take over the streets of Fremantle on Sunday, 7 May 2023, with a massive outdoor, family-focused musical procession featuring a vast array of WA rock artists.
"We know that we have a vast array of talent here in WA and this event is a wonderful celebration of local hero, AC/DC's Bon Scott," Culture and the Arts Minister David Templeman said.
Rather than the straight like route of Highway To Hell, High Voltage will run a street circuit through Fremantle, passing by multiple fan zones, where even more live music will be rocking throughout the day.
It's expected thousands of visitors and locals will attend the free community event which will pay tribute to the Fremantle-raised former lead singer of AC/DC, Bon Scott.
"We always do things a little different in WA. It's one of the reasons why our amazing State is on so many must-see travel lists next year," Tourism Minister Roger Cook said.
"If you want to rock and roll, or just have a great day out with the family, High Voltage will be the place to be in May next year."
The full lineup will be announced in March 2023.
