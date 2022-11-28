The Collie community had the chance to hear from several local businesses on Friday at the Collie New Industries Forum, as the town discussed how it will transition from its coal powered roots.
Among them were innovators in battery technology, water filtration, sustainability, automation, and international purveyors of medicinal herbs. All have big plans to grow their businesses into Collie's next big industry.
International Graphite's brand new facility was opened by Premier Mark McGowan. There they will take Graphite mined near Hopetoun, and put it through a series of machines, which Mr McGowan said reminded him of a brewery, and refine it for use in Lithium-Ion batteries.
"Graphite is a major commodity for Lithium-Ion batteries. It's the anode. What many people might not know is there is up to ten times more Graphite than Lithium in a Lithium-Ion battery," Executive Chair Phil Hearse said.
Its use in batteries for both renewables storage and electric vehicles makes Graphite a hot commodity for international manufacturers. The new facility is merely the first stage in a much bigger plan for a large-scale mining and processing operation between the Springdale Resource mine near Hopetoun, and an anode material processing plant in Collie.
Once the major plant is up and running in 2026, International Graphite hopes to draw plant operators, technicians, chemists and engineers to live and work in Collie.
"This is a really awesome strategic project for Australia, because currently, virtually every Kilogram of anode material that goes into Lithium-Ion batteries comes in one way or another from China, so it's important that we establish our own capabilities here, and it's important for Collie as it generates opportunities for jobs."
Cannaponics has set up 5600 Square Metres of farm and factory for a controversial plant. Cannabis.
Medicinal Cannabis oil is one of the world's fastest growing employers, and the industry is valued in the hundreds of millions.
"I know a lot of people snicker when they hear Cannabis, because there's all sorts of different connotations to the use of Cannabis, but we're focused on pharmaceutical grade medicine, and making people's lives better," Director of Cultivation Kenneth Langford said.
The massive Collie facility aims to operate on 100 per cent renewable energy, and produces about 1000kg of dried Cannabis each year, which it uses to create a diverse array of products, including CBD and THC oils.
Currently Cannaponics employs 25 local people, but as it expands from the greenhouse to outdoor farming, it's seeking more people to propagate, harvest, and manufacture products which are sold locally and internationally.
"We like to hire for attitude, we will train for skill, and promote on performance. We want to have a fun environment doing good for people, and doing good for quality," Mr Langford said.
When producing a large amount of product, there is a need for pallets to transport it on. Carl Titchmarsh, director of Sustainable Pallets, is hoping to provide a more eco-friendly, and cheaper way to do it.
There are more than 140 million pallets in circulation around the world, most of which are made from wood. At the end of their two year life, they are simply discarded, destined to decorate hipster cafes. Sustainable Pallets are made out of local plastic waste, and eventually, the company's old products.
"It's quite a circular economy. We take a waste product and make a new product from it. That product that we make also becomes our raw material in the future once it's at the end of its life," Mr Titchmarsh said.
Plastic waste is cheap, and plentiful in the heavy industry of Collie. So is wood, but as climate change becomes an increasingly pressing issue, forests are becoming more valuable.
"Forests are now worth more alive than they are chopped up into pallets, people are paying to have forests there to plant their carbon offsets, so the availability of forests to become pallets is going to become an issue in the future," Mr Titchmarsh said.
Sustainable Pallets will invest $20 million over the next year to start up. It is expected it will consume 60 tons of waste plastic every week to produce at least 220,000 pallets per year. With that will come more than 60 jobs in construction, and another 37 permanent jobs once production starts.
"Us as directors are committed to the local community. We've been in discussions already about what local engagement we can do as far as local sports teams, things like that, so we can really get involved."
Quantum Filtration Medium has been in the south west for 20 years. It takes locally mined materials and creates water filters which are sold to small businesses and local governments in more than 100 countries. Now the company is looking to expand its Collie operations.
"Now that we've been recipients of a larger grant, we can fulfil our plans to build a new facility on the corner of Morrison Way and Collins street, there is a one acre property and a 15,000 square metre building, that's due for completion in about 24 months," General Manager James Glaskin said.
The new facility will more than double its workforce, providing jobs for chemical engineers and lab technicians from the local TAFE, as well as mechanical engineers, human resources, safety officers and more to develop new filtration technologies.
"Our ongoing R&D program is seeing us develop new water treatment products that we can sell to our customers around the world."
As it develops new ways to clean heavy metals such as Iron and Manganese out of our water supply, test units are made available to local businesses and mine sites, giving Collie first dibs on leading technology.
Member for Collie-Preston Jodie Hanns recalled her first experience with Quantum Filtration Medium's flagship DMI-65 product.
"The only time I've ever been frightened as the local member was when we went to Quantum Filtration, and they offered us the opportunity to test the fairly dodgy looking water, it's fair to say. He ran it through that filtration process and out the other end of the tap came beautifully clean, pure great tasting water."
"We often hear autonomy costs jobs", WesTrac Operations Manager Jeremy Manuel said.
"But autonomous mines also create opportunity for new roles. You may not have the operator in the truck anymore, but there's a diversifying skillset that comes with autonomous mines."
WesTrac Technology Training Centre is upskilling the workforce of the future to work on, around, and with their 380 self driving trucks operating around WA's mines.
In total, there have been 450 students trained at the Collie facility, which draws people from across the state, and internationally.
"We've had customers visit from the US, all stay in Collie, all dine at the Collie Ridge and eat James' Fillet Mignon. We're making sure as a business that we promote Collie in everything we do," Mr Manuel said.
The centre offers training in maintenance, operation and safety around the massive autonomous trucks. Mr Manuel said it's often those who have experience in operating the old machines who make the best technicians for the new ones.
"The best pit technician comes from an operating background. They're the eyes and ears on the ground, driving around the site liaising with pit control to make sure the digital platform reflects what the real world looks like."
