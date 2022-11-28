Bunbury Mail

Local businesses shaping Collie's transition from coal

By Edward Scown
Updated November 28 2022 - 4:35pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The men shaping Collie's future. Cannaponics' Kenneth Langford, Sustainable pallets' Carl Titchmarsh, Quantum Filtration's James Glaskin, International Graphite's Phil Hearse, and WesTrac's Jeremy Manuel. Picture - Edward Scown.

The Collie community had the chance to hear from several local businesses on Friday at the Collie New Industries Forum, as the town discussed how it will transition from its coal powered roots.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.