Jordan and Aaron Lanagan have been inseparable since birth. Now they're playing together with the Philharmonic South West Orchestra for the last time.
The brothers picked up their classical instruments in Primary School. Jordan plays the Clarinet, taking after his music teacher - and now Deputy Director Jackie Ross.
"One of my previous teachers was playing it in a band, and I heard that band play and thought 'oh that's a pretty cool instrument', so I asked if I could try it," he said.
Aaron followed right in his footsteps, picking up the French Horn as a year 6 student.
"I think my first preference was actually trombone, but then I got put on the French Horn and I kind of preferred that, because it had a more technical side to it than the trombone," Aaron said.
Ms Ross said they've both come a long way, as musicians and as men, since those early days in her year 6 music class at Bunbury Catherdral Grammar School.
"They've come miles, absolutely miles."
"It's been a really good opportunity for them, because it's a pretty high standard, and its a very adult world as well so they've had to slot into that."
In the five collective year's they've played with the orchestra, Jordan and Aaron have built some great memories. One concert that will stick with them was a benefit for children's brain cancer.
"There were lots of very rich people, all dressed up so fancy... a bit of a taste of high society," Jordan said.
"The audience was more dressed than I was, and I'm the one performing. That was quite stressful, but it was very cool," Aaron said.
The twins are setting off to Perth to study Engineering, Aaron in the Biomedical field, and Jordan in the fast evolving world of automation and robotics. It means the Philharmonic South West Orchestra's Christmas Concert this weekend will be their last with the group.
"Hopefully it lasts a while, and doesn't breeze past too quickly," Aaron said.
They hope to find another orchestra to play with while they study, but Aaron said the transition will be a tricky one.
"I think it'll be very scary going into a new orchestra, because there's lots of people in an orchestra."
"With the French Horn, you have to try and match the sound really well, and I find that every band I play with has a slightly different tone, so I'm really in sync with matching their tones. Having to move means I'll have to change the tone a bit to make sure I match perfectly."
Ms Ross said it will be a big adjustment for the orchestra too, as new players are welcomed into the fold.
"It's the nature of the game when you're working with young people. They go on to greener pastures, and we stay behind and keep doing what we're doing."
The Philharmonic South West Orchestra have already sold 160 out of their 240 capacity at the Lighthouse Resort Ballroom on Sunday December 4. Ms Ross said it was a great result for their show which is set to be a break from the normal Christmas mold.
"It's not your typical Christmas Carols. It's more fashioned on the idea of a European Christmas, so a little bit more Hansel and Gretel, and the Nutcracker Suite. Stuff that's quite classy and classic Christmas material."
Tickets are still available through their website, philharmonicsouthwest.com, or at the door.
