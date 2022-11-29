Bunbury Mail
Our People

Orchestra twins play their last south west show

By Edward Scown
Updated November 29 2022 - 4:40pm, first published 2:00pm
Jordan and Aaron Lanagan have been playing together since primary school. Picture - Edward Scown.

Jordan and Aaron Lanagan have been inseparable since birth. Now they're playing together with the Philharmonic South West Orchestra for the last time.

