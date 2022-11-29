After three rainy months out of action, the Serpentine rain radar is back online.
The Bureau of Meteorology took the radar array down in August to complete the final stage of an extensive upgrade with will see more accurate readings, and help meteorologists better predict storms.
"Radars are like any piece of kit or machinery. You spend money on them to keep them operating, and every now and then better technology comes along and you upgrade," The Bureau's Decision Support Manager for WA Todd Smith said.
The upgrade was done over two phases, with a shorter outage toward the end of 2021 before this recent outage to complete the upgrade, which fell in a time of unseasonal rainfall in the south west.
"It is always really challenging picking the best time to take a radar down," Mr Smith said.
"We absolutely try to schedule it at, climatologically, the least impactful time. We wanted to get this radar in before the summer severe thunderstorm season really kicks off."
The radar page as it came back online Tuesday morning looks practically the same for the average user, but for meteorologists the new data will help them to see thunderstorms coming, and know be able to more accurately predict how intense they are.
It's made possible with a Dual-Polarised radar, which transmits and receives signals horizontally and vertically. The new technology gives it a better chance of deciphering between rain, and other interference such as smoke or bugs. It also gives it the ability to read the size and shape of hail stones as they fall.
"For our meteorologists, it will really help them to see the thunderstorms, the rain, the structure and the intensity. It will help with rainfall accumulation estimates, and determining whether flood warnings are needed," Mr Smith said.
"It's some of the best weather radar technology in the world."
Using Doppler technology, the new system will also be able to detect wind speed and direction changes, which will help firefighters on the ground better predict the movements of bushfires.
"It gives you the speed of the wind towards or away from the radar, the from that they can determine the strength and direction."
The Serpentine radar came back online around 10am on Tuesday morning. While testing is still ongoing until May 2023, there should only be short outages, if any, for the foreseeable future.
"I know many Australians love the radar, and knowing where the rain is falling," Mr Smith said.
"I want to thank the community for their patience while the radar has been offline."
