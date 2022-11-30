Reigning Ironman WA champion Kylie Simpson has been hard at work as she prepares to defend her title in Busselton on Sunday.
15 of the world's fittest female athletes will line up for the 3.8km swim, 180km ride, and 42.2km run. All vying for the crown jewel of WA triathlon.
"We've had a really good lead into Ironman Western Australia with some good racing in the past month, just adding to the altitude training block we did straight after the World Championships," Simpson said.
Simpson has been overseas for the past couple of months, training and competing in the United States and Mexico.
Her 2021 win in Busselton secured her spot in this year's Ironman World Championship on the fearsome Kailua-Kona course in Hawaii, where she finished 22nd in class. From there she travelled to Mexico where she finished 2nd in Los Cabos, and 3rd in Cozumel.
"Los Cabos and Cozumel were always a part of the plan to lead into Busselton, executing them well and being on the podium both times has given us confidence that our build for Busselton is on track," she said.
"It was great to have the opportunity to get some international racing and training in, however, always nice to be back racing in Australia. The crowd support in a home race always trumps the overseas ones."
Simpson won the 2021 Busselton race by a staggering 43 minutes with a time of 9 hours, 9 minutes and 15 seconds.
"It was a great way to finish off the 2021 season with the win at IRONMAN Western Australia, securing my Kona slot as well. There were only two IRONMAN races in Australia last year and winning them both was special."
Also set to line up on Sunday is 2021 Ironman Western Australia second place finisher Sarah Thomas, and World Championship competitor, Collie native Dimity-Lee Duke.
