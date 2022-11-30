A Busselton-based medicinal Cannabis company has received the go ahead for further trials of a drug which it hopes will reduce stress and improve sleep.
Little Green Pharma has received ethics approval to launch into phase three of its 'SleepWell' study, which will determine the effectiveness of the company's LGP Classic CBD 50 cannabis medicine for stress reduction and improved quality of sleep in healthy adults.
If successful, the study will support the registration of the product with the TGA as a Schedule 3 treatment, making it available over the counter.
"We are delighted to receive ethics approval for LGP's SleepWell Study, which is yet another significant achievement for the LGP team and its product and drug delivery innovation strategy," chief executive Fleta Solomon said.
Little Green Pharma is hoping to take its next step into a global market for insomnia treatments which is projected to be worth $5.4 billion in 2023, while the Pharmacist-only CBD market in Australia is expected to reach $250 million and over 2 million consumers at market maturity.
If successful, it would be the first Schedule 3 registered CBD product on the Australian medicinal Cannabis market. Previously CBD medications were only available via prescription.
"This represents a significant milestone for Australian patients along the pathway to ultimately accessing Australian made CBD products at their local pharmacy over the counter, " Ms Solomon said.
