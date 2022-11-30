Bunbury Mail

Little Green Pharma gets ethics approval for phase 3 CBD trial

By Edward Scown
Updated November 30 2022 - 2:35pm, first published 2:01pm
Little Green Pharma CEO Fleta Solomon.

A Busselton-based medicinal Cannabis company has received the go ahead for further trials of a drug which it hopes will reduce stress and improve sleep.

