Bunbury Mail

Optometrists call for pre-loved glasses for charity

By Edward Scown
Updated November 30 2022 - 2:47pm, first published 2:30pm
Specsavers Bunbury are collecting old glasses for charity.

Local optometrists have joined a national campaign to collect unused glasses to help restore clear sight to those most in need.

