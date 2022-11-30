Local optometrists have joined a national campaign to collect unused glasses to help restore clear sight to those most in need.
The Lions Club's Recycle for Sight initiative, along with Specsavers Bunbury, are calling all those in Bunbury who might have a pair of glasses they no longer use to donate them at their local store.
The national campaign has set a goal of 200,000 pairs of glasses and sunglasses. If you lined them up end to end, they would stretch the length of Back Beach ten times.
"We see a huge influx of people wanting to use their health insurance benefits to purchase a new pair of glasses. We'd love to see more people donating their old specs in store so they can benefit people in need," Specsavers Bunbury operator Carys Walker said.
The World Health Organisation has found that a billion people worldwide live with impaired vision, because they can't get the care they need for common conditions like glaucoma, cataracts, and short and long sightedness.
Meanwhile, 3.5 million Australian adults will be buying a new pair of specs this year, adding to the more 75% of households which have been found to have a spare pair laying around.
All pre-loved glasses that are sent to Lions Recycle for Sight from Specsavers are quality tested, cleaned, categorised and boxed according to prescription. Only the best of the glasses collected are provided to charity, while the rest of the glasses are recycled.
Over the past four years, Specsavers Australia has donated over 700,000 pairs in partnership with Lions Recycle for Sight.
"We've loved being able to directly work with the community in helping them to recycle their older pairs of glasses. It's such a great feeling - being able to tangibly see the impact that you're making," Ms Walker said.
