Treendale Farm Hotel awarded best regional pub in Australia

By Edward Scown
Updated November 30 2022 - 6:05pm, first published 6:00pm
The Treendale Farm Hotel crew have won yet another major award. Picture - Edward Scown.

Fresh off winning the top state hotels award, The Treendale Farm Hotel has collected yet another piece of silverware for their now brimming trophy cabinet.

