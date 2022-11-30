Fresh off winning the top state hotels award, The Treendale Farm Hotel has collected yet another piece of silverware for their now brimming trophy cabinet.
The Australian Hotels Association's national awards were held in Sydney this week, and in front of more than 700 guests, the Farm was named Best Overall Hotel of the Year for regional Australia.
Manager Addy Ribero said the win has the staff in good spirits.
"They go nuts, they love it. Especially seeing as we keep winning. It's a family environment even behind the bar."
The Farm has established itself as the top spot for workers and families alike in the fast growing Treendale area.
"We have the sports bar, where a lot of tradies come after work and have a beer, then they come back on the weekend and have a meal with the whole family."
This year's win adds to a string of nine awards for the Hotel, including last year's national awards where the Farm was awarded as the Best Family Dining venue in Australia.
"We're going to need a bigger wall," Mr Ribero said, as the eastern wall of the dining room is already full with state awards.
The locals joined four other WA venues to earn top plaudits on the national stage. A fitting celebration for AHA WA President Neil Randall, who was inducted into the AHA Hall of Fame, acknowledging his significant service and contribution to the WA hotel and hospitality industry.
"WA's hospitality industry has evolved remarkably over the past decade, with metropolitan Perth and the regions home to some of the best venues in the country," AHA WA CEO Bradley Woods said.
"Congratulations to these venues for securing these highly coveted awards, which are chosen from the very best field of finalists in Australia."
