Working With Children checks will now be harder to get as new laws expand the list of failing criminal offences.
Convictions relating to ongoing family violence, strangulation, and suffocation are now among those which will automatically trigger a Negative Notice, making it illegal for that person to engage in paid or unpaid work with children.
Whether convicted or pending, all charges of sexual offences and violent offences against children that involve intent to kill or cause life-threatening harm, will result in an automatic Negative Notice if committed as an adult.
The reforms are part of a wider plan to to address key recommendations of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse, released in 2017.
Minister for Child Protection, Simone McGurk, said the broadening of laws is a step forward in protecting children from potential predators.
"We're making it tougher for people to obtain Working with Children Checks - which will help children enjoying sport and other community activities to stay safe."
It comes after laws requiring Ministers of Religion to report information about child sexual abuse - including information gained in confession - recently came into effect.
"These important reforms are delivering on our commitment to implement key recommendations of the Royal Commission - and honouring the victim-survivors who bravely spoke out," Ms McGurk said.
In the 2021-22 financial year, the Department of Communities received more than 146,000 Working with Children Check applications. A number which is growing year on year.
For employees, volunteers, or organisations who breach their obligations, fines of up to $60,000 and five years jail can apply.
