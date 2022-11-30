Bunbury Mail

Working With Children checks strengthened as new laws pass

By Edward Scown
November 30 2022 - 7:00pm
New laws strengthening Working With Children Checks offer better protection for kids playing community sport.

Working With Children checks will now be harder to get as new laws expand the list of failing criminal offences.

