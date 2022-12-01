Bunbury Mail

Fremantle Dockers hold Aboriginal School clinic before open training

By Edward Scown
Updated December 1 2022 - 5:10pm, first published 4:30pm
Josh Treacy and Hayden Young lead the Djidi Djidi kids on a skills clinic. Picture - Edward Scown.

Students at Djidi Djidi Aboriginal School were treated to a clinic with the Fremantle Dockers, as they head south on a training camp.

