Students at Djidi Djidi Aboriginal School were treated to a clinic with the Fremantle Dockers, as they head south on a training camp.
Hayden Young and Josh Treacy stopped in on Thursday for treat that was a big surprise for the 85 students.
"We were trying to keep it low level," principal Karen Augustson said.
"This morning we told them, and I'm glad we didn't tell them too early because they couldn't concentrate."
Young ran the kids through handballing, and marking drills before launching into a game with the footy-mad classes. As a regional boy himself, he was almost as excited as the kids for the opportunity to get out in the community.
"It's something that we haven't been able to do a lot over the last two years because of COVID, but it's a really important part of getting involved with the community and touching base with our supporters."
"The last few years we've had to do stuff over Zoom calls, and it just isn't the same."
The Dockers have brought their first through fourth year players to the south west for an open training session at Busselton's Bovell Oval on Friday to wrap up their first week back on the track following the post-season break.
It will be an opportunity for fans to see new recruits Luke Jackson, Jaeger O'Meara and Josh Corbett, as well as the club's picks from Tuesday's draft in action for the first time.
They are also holding a school clinic at Cape Naturaliste College Friday morning before the open training session.
"I still remember St Kilda came to my school as a kid. We had Rhys Stanley, I remember looking up to him, he was a giant. From that day I knew I wanted to play AFL."
"It's really important for country communities that might not be able to get up to the city and watch a lot of footy, or might not have that access."
Ms Augustson said the drills were a great way to teach the students about discipline, while also providing a reward for their hard work through the year.
"The girls and boys all play footy, it's a big thing for all the kids," Ms Augustson said.
"We've got a couple of girls that are quite sporty, and I said you're not going to get anywhere without discipline, so it's really important to see that."
