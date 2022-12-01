There's an unassuming house on Forrest Avenue which has, over the past 10 years, helped more than 50,000 people through their battle with cancer.
Simply named Dot's Place, the support centre was founded by philanthropist Dot Smith as a place where people with cancer and their families can access support services in a relaxed environment.
"When we purchased the premises, we were looking for a catchy name," Ms Smith said.
"My husband said it's yours, so why not Dot's Place? 'I'm just going to pop in to Dot's Place'."
The focus of Dot's Place from the start was to provide an informal setting for cancer care, away from the dry, academic world of hospitals.
"Often the medical system is very focused on the patient. It's very clinical. So this is intentionally a home away from home type of space," Cancer Council WA CEO Ashley Reid said.
The motivation for Ms Smith came from a string of family members lost to cancer. First her Mother-in-law to Pancreatic cancer, then her husband in 2002 after a short battle with a rare cancer, then her mother, brother-in-law in quick succession Her younger sister currently lives with an aggressive form of breast cancer in regional NSW.
"I grew up in a regional area, and I understand that regional areas are poorly resourced. That's just how it is. People have to travel long distances, they're already exhausted, maybe they've had to give up their job so their finances aren't brilliant."
Ms Smith was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in June for her service to the estimated 53,000 people who have been through Dot's Place. A number which she expects will only increase.
"Lots of retirees move down this way, and I think the demographics demonstrate that with an aging population there is going to be an increased need."
