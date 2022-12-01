The City of Bunbury is getting in the Christmas spirit, with a giant tree going up on Koombana Bay, and a two day festival set to take over the city.
"It brightens Bunbury up," Deputy Mayor Tresslyn Smith said.
"Christmas is such a family time of the year. Whether you believe in the religious part of it or not, it's still a gathering of families. That's why it's really good that we've got all these events."
The City has kicked off the festive season with the installation of a 12 metre tall Christmas tree structure, complete with lights, on the Koombana Foreshore.
The celebrations will roll on to next weekend, when Bicentennial Square will be taken over with rock climbing, mazes, outdoor movies and carols.
Then the Sunday night will see Bunbury streets come alive with a Christmas parade up Blair street along the foreshore, and back down Victoria street.
For the deputy mayor, Christmas time will be about being with her whole clan for the first time since the borders re-opened.
"My family are all coming from the eastern states and up north, and we're all going to be together."
