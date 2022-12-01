Bunbury Mail

Christmas events to take over the city

By Edward Scown
Updated December 1 2022 - 7:20pm, first published 7:00pm
Councillors Ben Andrew, Tresslyn Smith and Betty McCleary are keen for Christmas in Bunbury. Picture - Edward Scown.

The City of Bunbury is getting in the Christmas spirit, with a giant tree going up on Koombana Bay, and a two day festival set to take over the city.

