WA's Matt Burton will have some stiff competition this weekend as international triathletes return to Busselton's Ironman.
Sunday's race will see Burton defend his title against 24 male professionals across the 3.8km swim, 180km ride and 42.2km run before a new champion is crowned on the famous Ironman red carpet.
The 34-year-old said last year's win was an important one.
"It kind of felt like it was back to where I left but as things often go it definitely didn't follow suit for what this year has been so far, but you're as good as your last performance so hopefully on Monday we're having a different conversation."
The year since winning the 2021 Ironman Western Australia by a commanding 9 minutes has been rough for Burton. He failed to finish two world championship events, Utah in May, and Kona in October.
"It's fine to say COVID made things tough because things were really improving from a racing point of view prior to that but the world has essentially moved on from that period," he said.
"Coming home, the beauty of Busso, you don't do anything irritational when the next commitment is in your back yard and I've raced here well enough a few times, posted some good times and good results but still feel from the training I've done now they're a long way from what I would expect of myself at home, because I've always believed to be successful anywhere you've got to be good in your own environment," he said.
Burton comes up against strong competition on Sunday, not least Brisbane's Max Neumann, who has won the Cairns event the last three times in a row, and finished an impressive fourth in his first attempt at Kona.
"My only goal from Busselton is to get across the finish line and whatever place that gets me on the day I'll be happy with," he said.
"It's a beautiful part of the world and a place I really do enjoy coming to. The race itself will be a real war of attrition. You've got Steve McKenna who has focused his last six to eight months on this one race and also of course the local Matt Burton who knows how to win here."
Joining the Australians, for the first time since the borders opened, will be athletes from Austria, Finland, France, Romania, Sweden and the Netherlands.
