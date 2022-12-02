Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson visited Bunbury Regional Hospital on Friday to announce a major expansion of maternity and mental health facilities.
Three additional delivery rooms will be added, as well as doubling the number of maternity inpatient beds from 10 to 20.
"That means more women and families can birth closer to home and reduce the need to travel to Perth to give birth, so people can stay where their care is, and where their support networks are," Ms Sanderson said.
The hospital's emergency department will get an upgrade as well, with increased capacity in the ER, and operating theatres. Better equipping the hospital to deal with high-risk emergencies, and reducing the number of patient transfers to Perth.
"It'll be essentially the premier regional hospital site in Western Australia because of that. We will be able to provide support to those other towns and outreach support like mental health, like maternity services, so that we can keep people at home."
The minister also announced a program to train psychiatrists in the south west, in the hopes that the much needed mental health practitioners will stay regional if they train regionally.
The first cohort of 24 trainees has already been filled, and will start in February 2023, while a mid-year intake will be spread to regional towns around the south west.
"It's great to be able to find ways to really encourage people to join that psychiatry pathway and get some country experience and regional experience and hopefully stay and live and work within the area," Member for Collie-Preston Jodie Hanns said.
Construction has already started on the $277 million project, beginning with expansion of the hospital's carpark. However, Ms Sanderson said finding staff to work in the expanded maternity ward will be a challenge.
"There is a global midwifery and nursing shortage," she said.
"Midwifery led care attracts midwives, as well as that ability to support our high risk women will obviously attract that specialist care too."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.